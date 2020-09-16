As Notre Dame looks to continue its quest to win a national title, it will of course need the best talent from across the country, and one of the Irish's top targets hails from its regional footprint. On Wednesday night, Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South class of 2022 cornerback Will Johnson, a five-star prospect per Rivals, announced his top 10 schools list, and it included the Fighting Irish. FLASH SALE! Click here to join BlueandGold.com for only $12 your first year!



The Irish are a top school for Will Johnson, who is of the best players in the country (Rivals.com)

Alabama, Arizona State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Stanford and USC made the cut for the 6-2, 182-pounder, in addition to Notre Dame. Johnson received an offer from the Irish during the spring during a phone call with cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens. “He seems like a cool dude,” Johnson previously told BlueandGold.com. “I just have to get to know him more.” Johnson has been to Notre Dame twice, which includes his team participating in the program’s seven-on-seven passing camp last summer and returning to campus Sept. 28 for the Virginia game. The four-star prospect likes what he sees in South Bend. “I can tell they put a lot of money into their facilities,” Johnson said. “I know a good bit about their academics and team. It’s exciting to see what they have.”