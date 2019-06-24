Stay locked in to Blue & Gold Illustrated for full updates from the Challenge, and check back on Wednesday morning for the second journal entry from Pyne following the event.

New Canaan (Conn.) pro style quarterback and Notre Dame commit Drew Pyne is in Atlanta, Ga. for the Rivals Five-Star Challenge. Pyne discussed what he's looking forward to about the camp and meeting fellow Irish pledge Jordan Johnson for the first time.

I came last year and it's a really good event. Everyone is looking to have fun and all of the people who put it on do a great job. We go to Dave & Busters tonight and tomorrow we'll go on the field and compete. I'm looking forward to competing and having a good time with some of the best players in the country. I met Jordan [Johnson] here, so it's a special day. I'm excited for it.



Rivals puts on a great event. I was here last year and was very happy to be invited again this year. Honestly, it's a lot of fun to be here and go through the event. All of these guys will be top players at the next level and meeting them and competing against them in a great event that Rivals puts on -- I'm really excited for it.

A big highlight for me is being here as a Notre Dame commit and being able to compete against other quarterbacks who are really good players. I'm ready to represent Notre Dame.