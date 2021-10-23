Five recruits visiting Notre Dame for USC game who may eventually commit

I thought this was a great idea for an article early in the day ahead of a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff between Notre Dame and USC, but it ended up being very difficult choosing just five prospects.

After all, the Fighting Irish staff has been pitching this game to its top recruits to visit for now for months, so it’s no surprise that the list is loaded with top, realistic targets.

Below is five prospects who we feel – based on information we have right now – are the most likely to eventually commit to Notre Dame.

Prospects are listed in alphabetical order.