Anyone with even a cursory knowledge of the Notre Dame women's basketball program recognized that with the loss of five record-breaking starters and two transfers, the 2019-20 campaign would involve a reconstruction phase. That attrition was further exacerbated with three more health setbacks before and during the season:

Katlyn Gilbert will get a first shot at handling point guard duties next season for the Fighting Irish. (Mike Miller)

• A knee injury that sidelined junior center Mikayla Vaughn for nearly two months. • A preseason pulmonary embolism diagnosis that shelved sophomore guard Abby Prohaska, although she began to practice late in the year. • Shoulder surgery in mid-January on freshman guard Anaya Peoples, who still made the All-ACC Freshman Team with her all-around play. The result was a 13-18 record, capped by a 67-65 loss on March 4 in the ACC Tournament to a woeful 4-25 Pitt team that was 1-17 in the league. It was an astounding fall from superpower status during the 2010-19 decade that featured seven trips to the Final Four, an NCAA title in 2018 and a near miss in 2019. Since joining the ACC in 2013, the Irish had posted a 108-6 record (.947 winning percentage) in the league, including 17-1 in the postseason tournament that it had won five out of six times prior to this year. Improvements began to show while the Irish were 6-3 from Feb. 2 to March 1, highlighted by a 70-67 upset at No. 19 Florida State March 1. They were finally playing freely without getting caught up in what once was and living up to those standards. Then collapse against Pitt was the final exclamation point of head coach Muffet McGraw’s second losing season (14-17 in 1991-92) in 33 years.

What will the 2020-21 lineup look like? Still young, but much more seasoned and with more options to turn to on the bench with the return of Peoples, Prohaska and an incoming freshman class of five players, four of them rated among the top 50. Look for the starting lineup to feature senior center Vaughn (who has a fifth year of eligibility in 2021-22), this year’s trio of All-ACC Freshmen Sam Brunelle, Katlyn Gilbert (medically redshirted a year earlier in 2018-19) and Peoples, plus Destinee Walker, who was approved a sixth year of eligibility after missing two seasons at North Carolina with injuries. Walker’s 14.5 points per game paced the team, although her shooting (.372 from the field) often was feast or famine. Brunelle averaged 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds, Gilbert 13.6 points — and the 5-11 Peoples in just 17 games paced the team in rebounding with an 8.1 average to go with 12.6 points per game. Vaughn contributed 10.6 points and 7.0 rebounds in the 20 games she did play in while basically “playing on one leg,” per McGraw.

Who will be the new point guard to replace Marta Sniezek? The Irish pursued the nation’s two top point guards in Paige Bueckers (No. 1 player overall per ESPN Hoopgurlz) and Caitlin Clark(No. 4), a duo who signed with UConn and Iowa, respectively. Notre Dame did land 5-7 Alasia Hayes, ranked No. 44 overall by ESPN — but 130 by Prospects Nation. McGraw has had freshmen take over or share point guard duties in the past with Skylar Diggins in 2009-10 and Lindsay Allen in 2013-14, but those were McDonald's All-Americans who also had proven veteran talent around them to significantly lighten the burden. “She is definitely going to add something in terms of her ability to defend,” said McGraw of Hayes. “She’s fast, she’s going to be able to get the ball up the floor, help the pace of our team, but as a freshman it will be difficult to come in a starter.” Thus, Gilbert will be turned to first, and she had experience there in high school. “She’s our most versatile player and we will need her in a lot of different spots … she has the basketball IQ to do it,” McGraw said. Peoples also was classified as a point guard recruit by some scouts, but her strong rebounding and low-post skills is what McGraw wants to showcase. “It’s just a lot for her to figure out,” said McGraw of Peoples playing the point. “And really, I love her posting up on the block. We can still do some things for her inside, but I don’t want her to have the added pressure of her bringing up the ball. “She can definitely handle the ball and eventually we’d like to get to the point where we were with Arike [Ogunbowale], Jackie [Young] and Marina [Mabrey] — where whoever gets it goes. They’ll all bringing the ball up. We don’t need to rely on just one person.”

Which freshmen can provide the most impact next year? While Hayes could help, it is 6-3 Madeline Westbeld who boasts an all-around skill set that made her the lone McDonald’s All-American (and No. 23 player on ESPN Hoopgurlz) among the quintet signed. Notre Dame became a superpower from 2010-19 by consistently signing top 5 players — Diggins, Jewell Loyd, Brianna Turner, Arike Ogunbowale, Jackie Young, Jessica Shepard (not even including Kayla McBride, Natalie Achonwa, the Mabreys and older sister Kathryn Westbeld). Brunelle is the lone player on the current roster who falls into that top-5 category. Guard and three-point specialist Alli Campbell(No. 25 on ESPN) also could find a niche, but she might experience even more growing pains than Brunelle, maybe the best pure shooter in the nation’s 2019 recruiting haul who didn’t begin to find her rhythm until late in the year. “It takes some time for a freshman to adjust to the speed of the game,” McGraw said. “Coming from a team where she didn’t get challenged a lot defensively to playing this pace, it took her a while to figure things out, how to use the screens a little better, not rushing her shot.” Meanwhile, 6-5 Nat Marshall suffered an ACL tear as a senior and probably won’t be cleared until September or October to even practice, per McGraw. It would be premature at this point to declare whether she would take a medical redshirt.