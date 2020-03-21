College basketball’s abrupt and incomplete conclusion to the 2019-20 season left the Notre Dame men’s program in middle ground standing. • It finished 10-10 in the ACC, and seventh in the 15-team league. • There was a marked upgrade from last year’s 3-15 conference mark and last-place finish — but not enough to halt a school-record 21-game losing streak versus ranked opponents (the last such victory was No. 22, 2017 versus No. 6 Wichita State).

Dane Goodwin (right) is among five juniors who will be vital to Notre Dame's NCAA Tournament hopes the next two years. (USA TODAY Sports)

• Each of the top six players improved statistically and developmentally from a year earlier — but three of them now depart: first-team All-ACC double-double machine John Mooney, guard T.J. Gibbs, one of seven players in school history to play more than 4,000 minutes, and wing Rex Pflueger, the mortar-between-the-bricks figure whose 141 games were the most ever in the program's annals. Thus, here are some of the most-asked questions about 2020-21:

Will Mike Brey return for a 21st season as the head coach? Nothing cuts to the crux more regarding the future of the program — other than maybe the lack of recruiting buzz most of the past two cycles, which somewhat go hand-in-hand. Back in December following the home loss to Boston College, I felt Brey and his program were coming to a crossroads. That stemmed mainly from a response he gave the day before that BC game in which he was asked if the 72-51 loss to Maryland in the previous outing gave him cause for alarm. “I am too far into my career to really worry about it,” Brey replied. "If I were young, I would. I think this group will develop.” A sense of urgency appeared to be absent, and it showed in the loss to BC. When that comes from the top it tends to have a trickle-down effect. Where Brey has to be candid with himself and with director of athletics Jack Swarbrick, is whether the juice in the head and fire in the belly are still there as he celebrates his 61st birthday this Sunday. My gut tells me he’s had one eye toward retirement — but also another eye toward wanting to see the recently completed five-man sophomore class through the next two years depart with NCAA Tournament success. Plus, in the midst of a national health calamity, this would seem an extremely awkward time to step down, and unlikely in the manner in which the season ended. Still, the last three highly frustrating seasons have visibly taken a toll on him emotionally and physically, which brings us to…

Is it imperative for Notre Dame to make the NCAA Tournament next season? Missing two straight trips to the Big Dance begins to make the natives restless. Notre Dame actually was briefly in for the 2018 tourney, until an upset by Davidson over Rhode Island made the Irish the “last team out.” There was a legitimate alibi there with All-American forward Bonzie Colson missing nearly two months with an injury. Last year was a rebuild, which provided a mulligan. This year as the the entered the ACC Tournament, the chances were slim to earn an NCAA Tournament bid without getting to the finals of the tourney — yet one can’t say for sure that Brey and Co. were “denied” a bid. In an odd and unfortunate manner, it was sort of like getting “saved by the bell” in that one can’t say “Notre Dame did not get invited three straight years.” Particularly frustrating is it was a down year for the ACC, meaning the Irish must be even better next season while the rest of the conference also attempts an upturn. Without NCAA Tournament participation next year, the groundswell of doubt and discontent would significantly expand.