 Five Preseason Questions As Notre Dame Basketball Begins Preseason Practice
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-16 08:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Five Preseason Questions As Notre Dame Basketball Begins Practice

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
All that’s missing is a complete schedule.

And presumably, fans at whatever games are on it.

Notre Dame hasn't announced its first game or ACC slate, but both of those are fast approaching. The Irish started preseason practice Wednesday, and their season can start as soon as Nov. 25.

Can junior Nate Laszewski become more than a stretch four shooter in place of John Mooney?
Can junior Nate Laszewski become more than a stretch four shooter in place of John Mooney? (Corey Bodden)

The schedule has only a basic framework: Notre Dame will play three ACC games in December. It will play at Howard on Jan. 18, as originally scheduled. It won’t go to the modified Legends Classic, which was moved from Brooklyn to Connecticut. Kentucky coach John Calipari indicated the Dec. 12 game against Notre Dame will be played.

All told, Notre Dame will play no more than 25 games, with 20 of them likely against the ACC. Before it plays any, though, coach Mike Brey and staff will try and answer these important questions.

1. What Will Cormac Ryan's Impact Be?

The Stanford transfer and former top-100 recruit is safely penciled in as a starter next to Prentiss Hubb in T.J. Gibbs’ vacated spot after sitting out last season. He’s going to play, and if Brey sticks to his guard usage habits, play a lot. But what will he bring in those 30-plus minutes? Expectations are mighty.

{{ article.author_name }}