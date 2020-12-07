 Six Pro Football Focus Observations From The Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s 45-21 Victory Over Syracuse
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-07 15:18:55 -0600') }} football

Five PFF Observations From Notre Dame Versus Syracuse

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@Andrew Mentock
After a sloppy but convincing 45-21 win over Syracuse, Notre Dame improved to 10-0 and the Irish are headed to the ACC Championship game in Charlotte.

Below are offensive and defensive observations, utilizing Pro Football Focus' advanced statistics, from Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-21 win over Syracuse.
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-21 win over Syracuse.

Offense

Kyren Williams Allows Four QB Pressures For Second Game in a Row

The Orange defense attacked Ian Book with regularity on Saturday, blitzing him on 27 of his 37 passes and often sending multiple extra defenders after him.

This left forced a Notre Dame running back to pick up the extra hat and protect Book.

While Kyren Williams has had some excellent games in pass protection this season, he's allowed four quarterback pressure in each of his last two games, per PFF.

Fortunately, Book is particularly adept when it comes to making defenders miss and none of Williams' whiffs have resulted in a sack or a hit.

As Notre Dame prepares for Clemson, it will be important for Williams to get back to mid-season form.

A big reason they defeated the Irish the first time was because of how well he put his body on the line in order to keep blitzing linebackers and safeties at bay.

If he's unable to do that again, it could be a long afternoon for Book on Dec. 19.


{{ article.author_name }}