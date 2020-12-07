Five PFF Observations From Notre Dame Versus Syracuse
After a sloppy but convincing 45-21 win over Syracuse, Notre Dame improved to 10-0 and the Irish are headed to the ACC Championship game in Charlotte.
Below are offensive and defensive observations, utilizing Pro Football Focus' advanced statistics, from Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday.
Offense
Kyren Williams Allows Four QB Pressures For Second Game in a Row
The Orange defense attacked Ian Book with regularity on Saturday, blitzing him on 27 of his 37 passes and often sending multiple extra defenders after him.
This left forced a Notre Dame running back to pick up the extra hat and protect Book.
While Kyren Williams has had some excellent games in pass protection this season, he's allowed four quarterback pressure in each of his last two games, per PFF.
Fortunately, Book is particularly adept when it comes to making defenders miss and none of Williams' whiffs have resulted in a sack or a hit.
As Notre Dame prepares for Clemson, it will be important for Williams to get back to mid-season form.
A big reason they defeated the Irish the first time was because of how well he put his body on the line in order to keep blitzing linebackers and safeties at bay.
If he's unable to do that again, it could be a long afternoon for Book on Dec. 19.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news