Kyren Williams Allows Four QB Pressures For Second Game in a Row

The Orange defense attacked Ian Book with regularity on Saturday, blitzing him on 27 of his 37 passes and often sending multiple extra defenders after him.

This left forced a Notre Dame running back to pick up the extra hat and protect Book.

While Kyren Williams has had some excellent games in pass protection this season, he's allowed four quarterback pressure in each of his last two games, per PFF.

Fortunately, Book is particularly adept when it comes to making defenders miss and none of Williams' whiffs have resulted in a sack or a hit.

As Notre Dame prepares for Clemson, it will be important for Williams to get back to mid-season form.

A big reason they defeated the Irish the first time was because of how well he put his body on the line in order to keep blitzing linebackers and safeties at bay.

If he's unable to do that again, it could be a long afternoon for Book on Dec. 19.



