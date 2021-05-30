 Five Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Commit Candidates In June
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-30 14:37:47 -0500') }} football

Five Notre Dame Football Commit Candidates In June

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer

The NCAA’s 15 month long dead period enacted last year due to the coronavirus comes to an end on Tuesday. High school recruits will be traveling all over the country to see campuses and finally meet coaching staffs that they’ve been communicating with for a while but haven’t been able to see face-to-face (Zoom doesn’t count).

Notre Dame will have dozens and dozens of recruits on campus and could add double digit new commitments in the 2022 and 2023 classes this summer. In this article, BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer names five prospects he feels could commit to the Fighting Irish in June alone.

