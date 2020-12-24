Nine of Notre Dame’s 27 commitments/signees did not play senior seasons due to their respective states canceling fall sports. Of the 18 who did play, there are six Irish signees who were particularly impressive. • Not only did Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett linebacker Prince Kollie have the most impressive single-season among the Notre Dame commits, he won the 2020 class 5A Tennessee Mr. Football award and the Butkus Award, which honors the country’s best linebacker. Kollie was outstanding in his first full year as a starter at linebacker, recording 109 total stops, 11 tackles for loss, one interception and four passes defended in 12 games. He mainly played safety as a junior in 2019 and moved to linebacker full time for his senior campaign and dominated.

Prince Kollie had a phenomenal senior season, totaling nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards and racking up 109 tackles. (Rivals.com)

Kollie rarely came out of the game for David Crockett. At running back, he had 181 carries for 1,562 yards and 26 scores, and had 13 receptions for 290 yards and three touchdowns.

Rivals bumped Kollie up from three- to four-star status in early December, and the 6-2, 205-pounder made his debut in the Rivals250 national rankings at No. 239. He’s also ranked as the No. 16 outside linebacker nationally and the No. 6 prospect in the state of Tennessee. • During his junior season in 2019, Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace’s Joe Alt played tight end and was getting looks by colleges at the position. But as time went on and Alt continued to grow, it became clear that he would play offensive tackle at the next level. His background as a blocking tight end with superb athleticism suggests a natural transition for Alt to tackle at Notre Dame. Alt still played some tight end during his senior season, but was virtually a sixth offensive lineman in those instances. When playing against four-man fronts, he’d play tight end, and versus a three-man front, he slid inside to tackle.

Alt played his junior season at 230 pounds, but was closer to 280 pounds this fall. The biggest question going into the season was how he’d play with all of his extra weight, but it quickly became apparent that he didn’t lose any of his athleticism and was much stronger than last year. Rivals bumped him from the low three-star designation (5.5 Rivals rating) to a mid-three-star rating (5.6), but the analysts still may be overlooking Alt. He has the potential to be Notre Dame’s best offensive lineman in what is a loaded group for the Irish in the 2021 class. • Metairie (La.) Rummel running back Logan Diggs’ senior season only lasted eight games, but he made the most of his limited opportunities. He totaled 139 carries for 903 yards and 10 touchdowns, and also scored on a pair of receptions and a kickoff return. Diggs flashed his excellent vision, patience and ability to break tackles — and maybe he has gotten faster, too. Rivals ranks Diggs as the No. 13 player in the state of Louisiana and the No. 22 running back in the country. His stock is rising heading into his college career. • Merrillville (Ind.) High athlete JoJo Johnson is a newer name for Notre Dame fans, committing after the completion of his 2020 season. He was impressive on both sides of the ball this fall, though.