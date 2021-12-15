Five Notre Dame 2022 signees who could see the field as freshmen

Notre Dame fast-tracked its freshmen class into action this season, concerned more with getting it on the field than counting games and preserving redshirts. The Irish felt their first-year class could help them win this year while simultaneously developing for future seasons. They also needed help after injuries struck. Nine freshmen played in at least five games — seven on offense and two on defense. Some of them, like receiver and top-50 recruit Lorenzo Styles, were obvious potential early contributors when they signed and became exactly that. Styles was in the rotation by midseason and is now a starter. Others, like three-star tackle Joe Alt, were unforeseen Year 1 contributors. Who could be the freshmen from the 2022 class who help the Irish next fall? Here’s a look at five candidates based on skill set and the depth chart outlook at their positions.

Hilton Head (S.C.) High linebacker Jaylen Sneed

As it stands, Notre Dame’s linebacker depth chart is crowded and has a quartet of four-star recruits entering the picture. All three starters and top reserve Bo Bauer have eligibility for 2022, though Bauer and middle linebacker Drew White have not stated if they will use the extra season the NCAA gave all 2020 college athletes. Even if both depart, Notre Dame has returning starters in JD Bertrand (Will linebacker) and Jack Kiser (rover). Marist Liufau was primed for a breakout before his lower leg fracture in late August. That trio could start next year. There could, though, be room for a freshman to snag a backup role. Sneed, the highest-ranked player in Notre Dame’s class, is a logical candidate. He can play all three linebacker spots. He might be the most athletic linebacker on the roster the moment he arrives. He’s a relentless run defender with plus coverage skills that translate to rover. Notre Dame has rotated Kiser and Isaiah Pryor at rover this year. Pryor moving on instead of returning for a sixth year could open a complimentary role at rover for Sneed to try and snatch. Notre Dame could also find itself needed new sub-package linebackers.

Vancouver (Wash.) Union wide receiver Tobias Merriweather

This pick is based on thin numbers as much as anything else, but that’s not to discount Merriweather’s talent. He’s a 6-4, 180-pound boundary receiver with a rare mix of physicality and yards-after-catch skill. His acceleration in the open field and change-of-pace ability stand out. Combine the skill set with his standing as the lone receiver in the class and a potential exodus at the position, and the path for him to play in 2022 is easy to envision. Notre Dame will end the season with seven scholarship receivers on the roster. All have eligibility for 2022, but it’s not yet known how many will use it. The Irish want them all come back. Senior Kevin Austin Jr., who plays the boundary spot Merriweather will occupy, has an NFL Draft decision to make. His departure would open a starting job. If No. 2 boundary receiver Deion Colzie slides into it, Notre Dame would need someone to fill Colzie’s role. Colzie, himself a 6-4 receiver, has four catches for 67 yards in 163 snaps as a freshman this year.

Corona (Calif.) Centennial cornerback Jaden Mickey

Notre Dame signed four cornerbacks Wednesday and took three a season ago. Both its starting corners are slated to return. Nickel corner TaRiq Bracy has a COVID year option available if he wants it. If Bracy returns, that would leave the glut of underclassmen vying for bit roles in a wide-open competition that has barely started. Mickey (6-0, 175), though, can play field and slot corner. His mix of ball skills, speed and physicality are an intriguing mix at that position. His pre-snap recognition ability stands out as well. If Bracy moves on, Notre Dame will need a nickel back. Mickey looks like a fit in that spot.

Jaden Mickey is Notre Dame's highest-ranked defensive back signee (Rivals.com)

Mickey will enroll early and therein spend a few extra months in Matt Balis’ strength and conditioning program. That should help his case to overcome what might be his biggest early playing time roadblock: size.

St. Louis John Burroughs defensive end Tyson Ford

Ford’s lateral agility and burst off the line make him an enticing pass rushing prospect with a high ceiling. Generally, those players are best tried at defensive end, but he’d be a disruptive interior force on passing downs. At 6-4 and 262 pounds, Ford has the frame to play the “big end” position already. He could also grow into a three-technique tackle. The potential to play either position should help Ford’s case to see the field next season. Notre Dame’s defensive line depth has made the rotation tough to crack for freshmen of late, but the Irish are losing nose tackle Kurt Hinish and big end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa after this season. Vyper Isaiah Foskey and three-technique Jayson Ademilola have pro decisions to make. All told, it’s possible Notre Dame loses its entire 2021 starting defensive line. Notre Dame wants to play two-deep up front, and it could find itself needing to fill a lot of its second-team snaps.

Indian Trail (N.C.) Metrolina Christian Academy punter Bryce McFerson