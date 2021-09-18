Five key recruits visiting Notre Dame this weekend
Some late additions to Notre Dame’s visit list made the Irish’s home matchup against Purdue a lot more interesting from a recruiting standpoint. Take a look below at five key recruits who will be in South Bend this weekend.
Amarillo (Texas) Tascosa class of 2022 offensive weapon Major Everhart is the lone official visitor for the weekend. After leading his team to a win on Friday night, Everhart flew into Chicago early on Saturday morning. Notre Dame is battling a few Texas schools for Everhart, who has a top seven schools list of Texas Tech, Notre Dame, TCU, Baylor, Washington State, Colorado and Penn State. Rivals lists Everhart as the nation’s No. 13 all-purpose back and the No. 84 prospect from the Lone Star State.
Downey (Calif.) Warren’s Nico Iamaleava was a late add to the weekend visitor list. The nation’s No. 48 recruit and No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the 2023 class made the last-minute trip up to Notre Dame late Friday night with Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei class of 2024 wide out Jack Ressler, who holds several Power Five offers. Iamaleava has been on Notre Dame’s radar for quite some time, but the Irish staff has yet to offer. It would actually be a surprise if Notre Dame didn’t extend a scholarship to Iamaleava this weekend.
Chicago Simeon class of 2023 four-star pass catcher Malik Elzy visited Notre Dame at the end of July and makes his return visit this weekend. It will be his first time experiencing a game inside Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish look to be the early team to beat for the 6-3, 195-pounder.
This weekend will be Indianapolis Cathedral defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert third visit to Notre Dame since June. He camped for the staff for Irish Invasion and received his offer, returned in late July for the cookout and will be on campus Saturday for the Purdue contest. His sister is Katlyn Gilbert, who is going into her senior season as a guard on the Notre Dame women’s basketball team. She was an ACC All-Freshman Team selection in the 2019-20 season after averaging 13.6 points per game.
West Bloomfield (Mich.) High’s Amir Herring, the nation’s No. 249 overall player and No. 15 guard, camped at Notre Dame for Irish Invasion but doesn’t hold an offer from Brian Kelly’s program just yet. Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and others are on Herring’s offer sheet.
