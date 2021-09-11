Five initial thoughts: Notre Dame skirts past Toledo, 32-29

Five thoughts on Notre Dame avoiding disaster and beating Toledo 32-29, a victory sealed by tight end Michael Mayer's go-ahead 18-yard touchdown catch with 1:09 left.

1. Line of scrimmage struggles

Notre Dame’s offensive line remains a work in progress. And with each passing game that contains protection issues and a lack of steady run-game push, one wonders if this offensive line will be a season-long weak spot. After losing so much talent from an elite unit, it wasn’t going to be the team’s strength. But right now, it has work to do to even be an adequate unit. Getting there will not going to be any easier with No. 3 left tackle Tosh Baker already pressed into action. The sophomore replaced classmate Michael Carmody, who left in the first half with an ankle sprain. Carmody stepped in for freshman Blake Fisher (meniscus) at Florida State. A functional run game and dependable pass protection doesn’t just involve the offensive line, though. Quarterback Jack Coan has to be on point when calling out blitzes and changing protections. Running backs must be assignment sound and effective as blockers. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has to help inexperienced or struggling linemen by sending running backs and tight ends to chip a defender. He has to be creative in finding space in the running game and moving the pocket to give the quarterback time to go through progression and push the ball – one of Coan’s strengths.

Rees adjusted in the second half. There were more screens and quick passes. Play action was successful. There was running room on draw plays. And most of all, the intermittent use of freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner provided a boost. Speaking of…

2. The Buchner Boost

Coan is still Notre Dame’s quarterback going forward, but Bucher’s presence opened up the offense in a way Coan can’t. Notre Dame immediately went to the read-option when Buchner entered the game in the second quarter. He gained 26 and 11 yards on his first two rushes. Running back Kyren Williams’ 43-yard touchdown run in the first half was on a read-option where the defense dictated a handoff. Buchner’s 55-yard touchdown pass to sophomore running back Chris Tyree with 10:57 left was a creative call based on the threat of a quarterback run and multiple options. Notre Dame has occasionally tried the read-option with Coan, but he’s not enough of a run threat for a defense to respect him. Coan’s impressive passing performance at Florida State still happened, of course. Notre Dame wanted him to lead the game-winning drive Saturday because of his experience. But the spark Buchner provided makes a weekly package for him worth considering. If two games are any indication, the Irish aren’t going to dominate the line of scrimmage and rip-cord opposing defenses up the middle and on the edges. They need all the creativity and help they can get.

3. An up-and-down secondary

Notre Dame’s depth here, or lack thereof, showed up. Junior K.J. Wallace was the starting nickel back and surrendered a 66-yard completion on his first snap. Sophomore Ramon Henderson took over from there and committed a pass interference penalty in the red zone. There were open receivers who Toledo’s quarterbacks didn’t see or missed with an off-target pass. Senior safety Houston Griffith had a solid game in run support, but he was beaten on a post route in the red zone (the ball did not go there, though). Junior boundary cornerback Cam Hart’s physicality showed up in run support. Toledo didn’t target him much in the first half, but threw at him three times en route to scoring its go-ahead fourth-quarter touchdown, though. Notre Dame replaced him with senior TaRiq Bracy on the final drive. Junior safety Kyle Hamilton can mask some deficiencies. But not all of them. And not every play. The secondary looks like an average unit by Power Five standards.

4. J.D. Bertrand

Bertrand is a testament to Notre Dame’s linebacker depth. He wasn’t supposed to be a starter. The player he replaced, junior classmate Marist Liufau, appeared on track for a breakout year before a late August lower-leg fracture. Yet he has already established himself as one of the Irish’s most productive defensive players. He made a game-high 11 tackles (three for loss, one more for no gain) and one sack. He scooped up the fumble on graduate senior defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa’s game-sealing strip-sack. He was a productive blitzer.

5. Comfort with Kevin Austin Jr.