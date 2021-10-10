Five initial thoughts: Notre Dame filches 32-29 win at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Notre Dame is 5-1 after a game full of twists, turns and nonstop elevated heart rate alerts on fans’ Apple watches.

The No. 14 Irish beat Virginia Tech 32-29, erasing an eight-point deficit with 3:55 left in the game. Jonathan Doerer’s 48-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining put them in front.

Here are five thoughts from the win.