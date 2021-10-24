Five initial thoughts: No. 13 Notre Dame handles USC in 31-16 victory

For the first time since the opener at Florida State, Notre Dame ended a game without creating quarterback curiosity or a full-blown conundrum. The Irish have a two-man system, but this time, it feels like a more polished timeshare and sustainable method.

Graduate student Jack Coan started and threw for 189 yards. He completed 20-of-28 passes with one touchdown and one interception. In many ways, it was a continuation of his final two drives in an Oct. 9 win at Virginia Tech. Notre Dame picked up its tempo and gave him quick reads.

Freshman Tyler Buchner played, but his usage was limited until the final quarter. He was in for just two plays in the first half.