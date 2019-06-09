News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-09 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Five Burning Questions Heading Into Irish Invasion

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Lcskghrq8h8ikcbrf6fy
IMG Academy (Fla.) offensive lineman Greg Crippen is committed to Notre Dame. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Notre Dame is set to host several talented prospects from across the country for its Irish Invasion camp.

Here are five burning questions heading into the event.

Fc5mwtvz8joirepzs8ln
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}