Five Burning Notre Dame Recruiting Questions Heading Into December
Notre Dame plays its final regular season game of the season this Saturday on the road at Stanford, and then the Irish will enter a very busy and important time on the recruiting front.
Blue & Gold Illustrated has five burning questions heading into the offseason for Notre Dame on the football recruiting front.
1. Can Notre Dame close on Ramon Henderson?
Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive back Ramon Henderson is Notre Dame's biggest -- and potentially only -- prospect left on the 2020 board.
The early National Signing Day is just three weeks away, and Henderson can't push his decision off until February as he is an early enrollee. The way things are trending, it's a Notre Dame vs. Utah battle for the 6-foot-3, 180-pounder, while UCLA is a dark horse.
