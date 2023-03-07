Cameron Clark already knows he wants to get back to Notre Dame for an official visit. That’s how well the three-star recruit’s unofficial visit with the Irish went Friday. He plans to return for an official visit in June. Clark, who the Irish are recruiting as a 2024 vyper defensive end prospect, left Notre Dame’s campus with a better sense of the school his late grandfather supported. “That’s definitely a major highlight being able to see the Basilica, the Grotto, Touchdown Jesus and all the other parts that play into the campus,” Clark told Inside ND Sports. “It’s just a different feeling when you step foot on campus and it gives you a better understanding of what you’re playing for in that Notre Dame jersey.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

And yes, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Clark was able to try on the Notre Dame uniform for a photoshoot. Defensive line coach Al Washington and defensive coordinator Al Golden helped Clark get a better sense of what his future at Notre Dame would look like. Clark plays both defensive end and tight end at Medina (Tenn.) South Gibson, but he's most comfortable playing defense. So he's a big fan of the idea of playing vyper in Golden's defensive scheme. "That's the position I want to play," Clark said. "That's definitely a great fit for me." Rivals currently projects Clark as a tight end prospect but does not rank him among the 25 best in the 2024 class. Rivals pegs him as the No. 33 prospect in Tennessee for 2024. With every conversation with Washington, Clark's confidence in his ability to mold him into a great defensive end grows. As a junior, Clark tallied 60 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. "I definitely think coach Washington can take me to the next level," Clark said. "He does it year in and year out. Him being able to break down his game plan for me and what I would be doing, it showed me a lot. I definitely think he can take me to the next level."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTQ1ODE5MTY3NyZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK