First Notre Dame visit prompts 2024 DE target Cameron Clark to eye return
Cameron Clark already knows he wants to get back to Notre Dame for an official visit.
That’s how well the three-star recruit’s unofficial visit with the Irish went Friday. He plans to return for an official visit in June.
Clark, who the Irish are recruiting as a 2024 vyper defensive end prospect, left Notre Dame’s campus with a better sense of the school his late grandfather supported.
“That’s definitely a major highlight being able to see the Basilica, the Grotto, Touchdown Jesus and all the other parts that play into the campus,” Clark told Inside ND Sports. “It’s just a different feeling when you step foot on campus and it gives you a better understanding of what you’re playing for in that Notre Dame jersey.”
And yes, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Clark was able to try on the Notre Dame uniform for a photoshoot. Defensive line coach Al Washington and defensive coordinator Al Golden helped Clark get a better sense of what his future at Notre Dame would look like.
Clark plays both defensive end and tight end at Medina (Tenn.) South Gibson, but he’s most comfortable playing defense. So he’s a big fan of the idea of playing vyper in Golden’s defensive scheme.
“That’s the position I want to play,” Clark said. “That’s definitely a great fit for me.”
Rivals currently projects Clark as a tight end prospect but does not rank him among the 25 best in the 2024 class. Rivals pegs him as the No. 33 prospect in Tennessee for 2024.
With every conversation with Washington, Clark’s confidence in his ability to mold him into a great defensive end grows. As a junior, Clark tallied 60 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.
“I definitely think coach Washington can take me to the next level,” Clark said. “He does it year in and year out. Him being able to break down his game plan for me and what I would be doing, it showed me a lot. I definitely think he can take me to the next level.”
A day before visiting Notre Dame, Clark spent time visiting Purdue for the first time. He father and stepmother accompanied him for both trips. The Boilermakers, who are led by first-time head coach Ryan Walters, made a positive impression on Clark too.
“I was able to meet all the coaches,” Clark said. “Everybody was great up there. School was also beautiful at Purdue, too. It was a great trip.
“I walked in and I didn’t really know what to expect. I knew it was a newer coaching staff and they were just getting there, so I really didn’t know what to expect as far as how things would be going with their players. But it was one of the best family environments I’ve seen as a coaching staff and team. It seemed like they’ve been together for years.”
Spending more time with Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman will be on Clark’s to-do list when he returns for an official visit. His time with Freeman during last week’s visit was limited because Freeman was leaving campus to attend the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., and watch Notre Dame women’s basketball in action. Yet Freeman still made an impression on Clark.
“That was a highlight,” Clark said, “being able to talk to him.”
