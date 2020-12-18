Final Thoughts, Observations And Predictions Before Clemson-Notre Dame II
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi give their final thoughts, observations and score predictions before the Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship Game Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.
Some of the topics discussed are potential distractions from a busy week, the return of Trevor Lawrence and much more.
