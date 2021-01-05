Notre Dame wanted to raise the floor of its 2021 quarterback situation.

With that desire for security in mind, it went and landed one of the safest options available. Wisconsin graduate transfer Jack Coan will play for the Irish next year, he announced, and enroll in classes this spring.

Coan piloted an efficient 2019 Badgers offense that was more methodical than it was explosive, but good enough to win 10 games and a Big Ten West title. In the Big Ten Championship game, Wisconsin put more stress on Ohio State’s top-flight defense than anyone had all season to that point.