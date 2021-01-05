 Film Breakdown: Wisconsin Grad Transfer Quarterback Jack Coan Brings Pocket Feel, Poise To Notre Dame Football Offense
Film Breakdown: Jack Coan Brings Pocket Feel, Poise To Notre Dame's Offense

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Notre Dame wanted to raise the floor of its 2021 quarterback situation.

With that desire for security in mind, it went and landed one of the safest options available. Wisconsin graduate transfer Jack Coan will play for the Irish next year, he announced, and enroll in classes this spring.

Coan piloted an efficient 2019 Badgers offense that was more methodical than it was explosive, but good enough to win 10 games and a Big Ten West title. In the Big Ten Championship game, Wisconsin put more stress on Ohio State’s top-flight defense than anyone had all season to that point.

Jack Coan threw for 2,727 yards, 18 touchdowns and averaged 8.0 yards per attempt in 2019.
Jack Coan threw for 2,727 yards, 18 touchdowns and averaged 8.0 yards per attempt in 2019.

The raw numbers – 2,272 yards, 18 touchdowns, five interceptions and 8.0 yards per attempt – don’t jump out. That’s due in part to having a 2,000-yard rusher (Jonathan Taylor) and employing a ball-control offense (runs on more than 60 percent of its plays). And yes, Wisconsin’s passing game is known more for quick throws like screens and slants than it is for verticality. Only 86 of Coan’s 339 pass attempts traveled more than 10 yards downfield.

Turn on the film, though, and it shows Coan’s effectiveness in doing his job, playmaking ability, a few traits desired in any quarterback and some similarities to Notre Dame’s identity. It amounts to a logical addition for a team replacing its all-time winningest quarterback.

Pocket Poise

The first thing that stands out is pocket feel. The 6-3, 221-pound Coan is willing to stand in the pocket and deliver throws with a rusher barreling toward him or as he is being hit. He’s not afraid of contact and has a strong base. He doesn’t often bail or drop his eyes at first hint of pressure. He has a good feel for when to hang in the pocket and when to extend a play.

