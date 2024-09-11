Film Analysis: What went wrong for Notre Dame's offense against NIU
The numbers for Notre Dame’s offense in Saturday’s 16-14 loss are damning.The Irish scored touchdowns on their opening drives in the first and second halves, but they never managed to scratch out p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news