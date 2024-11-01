Advertisement
Football Never Sleeps: Notre Dame and the stretch run beyond the bye
• Eric Hansen
Snap Counts: Here's who played for Notre Dame football against Navy
Here is the breakdown of snap counts for the Notre Dame football team in its 51-14 win over Navy.
• Eric Hansen
Notre Dame makes significant headway in the polls ahead of bye week
Irish climb to No. 9 in the coaches poll and No. 8 in the AP rankings after their 51-14 romp over Navy on Saturday.
• Eric Hansen
Postgame Takeaways: Notre Dame outshines Navy in Top 25 matchup
Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss the biggest takeaways from No. 12 Notre Dame's 51-14 win over No. 24 Navy
• Inside ND Sports
Notre Dame football passes easy Navy test by pouncing on mistakes
Navy committed six turnovers and the Irish made Midshipmen pay a hefty price
• Tyler James
Film Analysis: How Notre Dame blocked against Navy
