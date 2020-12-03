After jumping out to an early 15-8 lead, Notre Dame (1-2) fell to No. 24-ranked Michigan (3-0) on Thursday night at Purcell Pavilion by a 76-66 count while converting only one of its last 10 field-goal attempts

Freshman Maddy Westbeld led the Fighting Irish with 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while sophomore guard Anaya Peoples and junior guard Dara Mabrey had 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The Wolverines opened the second quarter by converting seven consecutive field-goal attempts and built their lead up to 33-25 before the Irish closed with a 9-3 run to trail only 36-34 at the intermission.

Five times in the second half Notre Dame closed to within one point, the last at 56-55 on a drive by Peoples, but Michigan repeatedly answered with patient ball movement, timely three-pointers (7 of 19) and nearly flawless free-throw shooting (17 of 19).

“The second half, we couldn’t get the stops that we needed to go out and run in transition — wasn’t too happy with our effort defensively in the second half,” Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey said. “I know we have a young team and several additions that haven’t practiced a lot. Hopefully, we can come back Sunday with a better defensive effort.”

Junior forward Sam Brunelle and sophomore guard Katlyn Gilbert saw their first action of the season after returning from preseason health setbacks, but combined for only 3 of 12 shooting off the bench, with Brunelle fouling out in 17 minutes of action.

Notre Dame hosts IUPUI on Sunday before beginning conference play Dec. 13 versus Georgia Tech and Dec. 17 against Virginia Tech, both at home.