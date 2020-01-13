Long Beach (Calif.) Poly class of 2021 cornerback Kamren Blanton has high interest in the Notre Dame and it's obvious based on his actions and not just his words. The 6-0, 180-pound recruit camped at Notre Dame last June and returned to South Bend Nov. 2 for the Virginia Tech game. Making the trip from Southern California out to South Bend isn't cheap and is a long trip, but Blanton loves Notre Dame.

Kamren Blanton has already visited Notre Dame twice.

"The visit was amazing; I loved the atmosphere," Blanton said about his November visit. "The energy in the stadium was very special. Blanton chatted with Notre Dame receivers coach Del Alexander, who recruits Southern California for the Irish, and assistant defensive backs coach Chris O'Leary during the visit. "We were just talking about the program, how the game went and how I felt about the game and by recruitment," noted Blanton. "The football faciliies are amazing. The atmosphere was very cool, the Notre Dame fan base is huge, and the people in South Bend are very nice and welcoming."