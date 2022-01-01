Fiesta Bowl implosion won't define Freeman and ND; the aftermath will
The postgame cyber-outrage was as warranted as it likely will turn out to be irrelevant.What Notre Dame looks like Sept. 3 in the 2022 opener in Columbus, Ohio, against a higher-octane offense and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news