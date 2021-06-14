Father Of 4-Star WR Tobias Merriweather Details Notre Dame Official Visit

An official visit to Notre Dame last weekend enthused Tobias Merriweather as much about the university’s non-football opportunities as it did the athletic aspect.

Merriweather, a 2022 four-star wide receiver from Vancouver (Wash.) Union High School, is a priority target for the Irish’s offensive staff. If they eventually land his commitment, though, they will owe a thank you to Dr. Amber Selking for an assist.

Selking is Notre Dame’s mental performance coach who holds a Ph.D. in sports psychology from the school. Merriweather listened to her address the current team while he was on the visit, and it left an impression him.