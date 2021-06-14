Father Of 4-Star WR Tobias Merriweather Details Notre Dame Official Visit
An official visit to Notre Dame last weekend enthused Tobias Merriweather as much about the university’s non-football opportunities as it did the athletic aspect.
Merriweather, a 2022 four-star wide receiver from Vancouver (Wash.) Union High School, is a priority target for the Irish’s offensive staff. If they eventually land his commitment, though, they will owe a thank you to Dr. Amber Selking for an assist.
Selking is Notre Dame’s mental performance coach who holds a Ph.D. in sports psychology from the school. Merriweather listened to her address the current team while he was on the visit, and it left an impression him.
“He’s thinking of being a psychology major,” said Merriweather’s father, Dom. “Her speaking to the team struck a nerve with Tobias because that’s really along the lines of what he wants to do professionally outside of football. For him, that was a highlight and the best part of this trip.”
Meanwhile, Dom came away most impressed by the academic presentation and meetings with Adam Sargent, the associate director of academic services for student-athletes. He’s the primary academic counselor for the football team.
