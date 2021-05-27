 Fast-Rising OL Ryan Baer Opens Up About Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-27 10:21:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Fast-Rising OL Ryan Baer Opens Up About Notre Dame Offer

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Eastlake (Ohio) North class of 2022 offensive lineman Ryan Baer has a busy month of June ahead of him.

The 6-8, 331-pounder has official visit dates locked in for Virginia June 4, Illinois June 11, Kentucky June 18 and Tennessee June 25. He hasn’t set up a date yet for Michigan State, but Baer plans to officially visit the Spartans at some point in June. With all his June weekends booked, seeing MSU would have to be for a midweek visit.

If his decision to choose a college wasn’t already difficult, Notre Dame entered the mix with a scholarship offer on Tuesday. Notre Dame offensive line assistant coach Trevor Mendelson got into contact with Baer’s high school head coach about a month ago, as the Irish staff was doing its homework on the nation’s No. 24 guard.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

The Fighting Irish expanded its 2022 offensive line board this week with an offer to massive Ohio lineman Ryan Baer.
The Fighting Irish expanded its 2022 offensive line board this week with an offer to massive Ohio lineman Ryan Baer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

While Baer’s first contact with Notre Dame was during offensive line coach Jeff Quinn’s offer conversation on Tuesday, the Irish had already done plenty of investigating of Baer.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}