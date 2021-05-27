Fast-Rising OL Ryan Baer Opens Up About Notre Dame Offer

Eastlake (Ohio) North class of 2022 offensive lineman Ryan Baer has a busy month of June ahead of him.

The 6-8, 331-pounder has official visit dates locked in for Virginia June 4, Illinois June 11, Kentucky June 18 and Tennessee June 25. He hasn’t set up a date yet for Michigan State, but Baer plans to officially visit the Spartans at some point in June. With all his June weekends booked, seeing MSU would have to be for a midweek visit.

If his decision to choose a college wasn’t already difficult, Notre Dame entered the mix with a scholarship offer on Tuesday. Notre Dame offensive line assistant coach Trevor Mendelson got into contact with Baer’s high school head coach about a month ago, as the Irish staff was doing its homework on the nation’s No. 24 guard.