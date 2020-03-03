Per Rivals.com's Adam Friedman, Notre Dame will get a visit from Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard class of 2021 cornerback Ryan Barnes on April 7. During his junior season, Barnes recorded 27 tackles (one for loss), two interceptions with both returned for touchdowns, seven pass deflections and one forced fumble. He received his first offer from Tennessee last November, and his recruiting process has completely blown up since then.

Maryland defensive back Ryan Barnes will get a look at Notre Dame in April. (Rivals.com)

The 6-2, 175-pounder has racked up over 20 scholarship offers, and the likes of Clemson, Florida State and USC have offered him just in the past couple of weeks. Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma and Penn State are on Barnes' offer sheet as well. Even with all of the elite programs after him, Barnes hopes that Notre Dame joins the race of his recruitment. Barnes will have the opportunity to sit down with the Notre Dame coaching staff and potentially earn the good news he hopes for during his spring visit.