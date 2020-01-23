Michael Trigg's recruitment has blown up.

Just in the month of January alone, he's earned offers from Utah, Florida State, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Oregon and Auburn.

The talented class of 2021 tight end/defensive end prospect from Seffner (Fla.) Christian is nearing 30 scholarship offers and there's no reason to think things will slow down for him.

"It's been pretty busy," Trigg said. "There's definitely a lot of coaches coming in."