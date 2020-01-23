News More News
Fast Rising ATH Michael Trigg Adds Notre Dame Offer, Talks Fighting Irish

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Michael Trigg's recruitment has blown up.

Just in the month of January alone, he's earned offers from Utah, Florida State, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Oregon and Auburn.

The talented class of 2021 tight end/defensive end prospect from Seffner (Fla.) Christian is nearing 30 scholarship offers and there's no reason to think things will slow down for him.

"It's been pretty busy," Trigg said. "There's definitely a lot of coaches coming in."

Notre Dame offered intriguing athlete Michael Trigg last week.
His offer from the Fighting Irish came last Friday, the first day of the contact period in January that stretches until Feb. 1. Defensive line coach Mike Elston visited Seffner Christian that morning, and before he left the school, Trigg landed an offer from the Irish.

