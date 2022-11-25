Rivals national recruiting analyst Nick Harris, along with national recruiting director Adam Gorney, Cole Patterson of Orangebloods.com and national rankings director Adam Friedman, tackle three topics and determine whether each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. Texas is still the runaway favorite for five-star linebacker Anthony Hill.

Anthony Hill (Sam Spiegelman)

Harris' take: FACT. Although it appeared as though Anthony Hill could make a commitment to Texas while in Austin a couple of weeks back, Hill remains uncommitted going into the final weeks ahead of National Signing Day. With that being said, I still really like where Texas sits as it remains an option that is close to home and one that Hill is really familiar with. That won't stop programs such as Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU and more from trying to score a visit from Hill in the coming weeks, but it's hard to see Hill end up anywhere other than Austin at this point. Patterson's take: FACT. I always hesitate to say runaway favorite, but I do believe that the Longhorns are in the driver’s seat to add Hill to their 2013 class. Hill was on campus for the TCU game and has elected to not visit Alabama or Texas A&M this weekend, which is a little noteworthy. Add in the fact that Arch Manning, Malik Muhammad, and other members of Texas’ class are in his ear, and I feel good about where the Longhorns stand for the nation’s No. 1 linebacker. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS FANS AT ORANGEBLOODS.COM *****

2. Peyton Bowen is the top safety in the country.

Peyton Bowen (Rivals.com)

Harris' take: FACT. If there was any doubt about Peyton Bowen's ability going into this season, the Notre Dame commit has quickly quieted the concern as he has jumped off the screen on film, showing elite coverage skills and eye-popping athleticism in interception returns and in the kick return game. His dynamic play style makes him an invaluable asset at the next level, which is why programs such as Oklahoma and Texas are working to flip the talented playmaker. Gorney's take: FACT. You can’t go wrong with either Caleb Downs or Peyton Bowen because they’re both phenomenal players but I would give Bowen the slightest edge. He is just so instinctual and a terrific playmaker in the secondary. He's so smart diagnosing what the offense is trying to do and then he has the athleticism and physical ability to make plays on the ball. Downs is also excellent and does many of those things but Bowen just does them more consistently. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NOTRE DAME FANS AT INSIDENDSPORTS.COM *****

3. Ayden Williams is currently the lowest-ranked prospect that could earn five-star status.

Ayden Williams (Rivals.com)