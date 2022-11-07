Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright along with Kyle Kelly from InsideNDSports.com and Cole Patterson of Orangebloods.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. Notre Dame's dominant performance in its win over Clemson and the environment in South Bend will lock up Peyton Bowen in the Irish recruiting class.

Peyton Bowen (Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FICTION. There is still a very good chance that Peyton Bowen ends up sticking with Notre Dame and the environment, the defense and the convincing win over Clemson on Saturday night could only reinforce those thoughts. But Bowen won’t make his mind up until the Early Signing Period, weeks away, as Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Alabama make serious runs at him. The Sooners and the Aggies are something of a mess right now and the Crimson Tide just lost their second game – all that could help the Irish – but it’s far from a done deal right now. Kelly’s take: FACT. After Bowen has spent the last four months touring other schools, his trip to get back to Notre Dame could be his last. There are only three games left in the college football regular season, and the initial rumblings out of his visit with the Irish is that it went well. It certainly helped that there was no better college football atmosphere Saturday night than Notre Dame Stadium. If anything, Bowen’s return to South Bend could only ramp up opposing program’s efforts to poach him, but if he hasn’t decommitted or flipped yet, why would he now? I like ND’s chances to sign Bowen on Dec. 21.

*****

2. Georgia's win over Tennessee sealed five-star DE Samuel M'Pemba to the Bulldogs.

Samuel M'Pemba (Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. I’m not even sure Georgia’s dominant win over Tennessee was needed as the five-star edge rusher has been leaning toward the Bulldogs for some time. It certainly could not have hurt to see Georgia’s defense in person shut down the Vols’ vaunted offense in front of a raucous crowd and so the lead might have been extended even more. Samuel M’Pemba is looking at Tennessee and others but this clearly looks like Georgia’s lead is stronger than ever. Wright’s take: FACT. Word is M’Pemba has been a heavy lean to UGA for months, watching the Bulldogs dismantle the nation’s best offense can only help Georgia. Any defensive prospect that has followed what Georgia has done on the field over the last two seasons has to be impressed. Kirby Smart is known as a defensive genius, and that is coming through with all the key wins. Additionally, Smart’s staff is developing talent and sending dozens of players to the NFL. Outside of an unknown, Georgia had to seal the deal with M’Pemba this weekend.

*****

3. Florida State is going to have a hard time flipping Texas RB commit Cedric Baxter.

Cedric Baxter (Rivals.com)