Just about this time each year for the last 25 years, Notre Dame head basketball coach Mike Brey is either pounding the pavement out recruiting, and/or working with administrators to bring prospective players to campus during the spring for official visits. This year? “I’m sitting here in my office, looking across campus, and it’s a ghost town. There is absolutely nobody around,” Brey said Tuesday during an exclusive phone interview with BlueandGold.com. Similarly to every other college coach and student-athlete in the country, Brey has his annual routines and everyday life put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic.

Veteran Irish coach Mike Brey faces the tough task of monitoring his players only through electronic means. (Matt Cashore USA Today/Sports)

Brey, 61, is doing his best to handle recruiting duties through online tools such as FaceTime, Skype, Zoom and other new-fangled electronic means that allow coaches and recruits to visit “face to face.” But with no in-person visits — and frankly, not much to sell to a recruit during this unprecedented and unpredictable time — Brey is concentrating more right now on his current guys than any future ones.

On-line classes replaced traditional coursework at Notre Dame this week, and Brey understands that mixing college kids with distance and an independent course structure isn’t necessarily a recipe for scholastic success. “Nobody is in trouble academically but this is a strange new world,” Brey said. “We don’t have at our fingertips the tutors and academic support and all of that. My biggest thing is staying on these guys academically so we got everybody eligible for next season. We can’t afford to lose a guy that’s coming back.” And while the Irish coaches and academic support staff are doing all they can to engage and assist the players from a distance, Brey called this a teaching moment and an important chance for his guys to “grow up and be men” and to put the time in. “Right now, if you’re not a young man and can’t handle your business, you’re going to fall on your face and that may be a good message for some of these kids,” Brey said. “Handle your stuff from where you are and take it seriously. We’re going to be calling, we’re going to be checking, but we can’t hold your hand.” After playing his college basketball in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Brey held nothing back when he spoke about today’s players from an older-school perspective. “For our guys, they’ve got it pretty darn good. They’ve got great resources, great help academically, nutrition, strength training,” Brey said. “It’s almost to the point, in my opinion, sometimes I think we hold their hand too much. I almost think this could be a good life lesson for our current guys where they have to handle their own business.