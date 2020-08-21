The phrase made popular since the coronavirus took hold of the United States is an oxymoron at its core. “Abundance of caution” – the civil and pragmatic phrase so many businesses, schools, governments and other entities have used to announce their closures and changes in the current climate – conveys the seemingly contradictory idea of “excess restraint.” Nonetheless, Notre Dame acted with a hearty supply of caution to stem its COVID-19 outbreak, and the university shared it with its football team. The team announced, using that three-word slogan, it had canceled practice Wednesday and was likely to do so Thursday (it did), and tested its members for the second time in three days. Another round of tests will follow Friday. It's a prudent move after the university scurried to make a series of changes, namely suspending in-person learning through at least Sept. 2, due to rising infections on campus. The last three days have brought at least 70 new cases.

Notre Dame canceled practice for the second straight day. Long-term plans haven't changed, but the path is tricky. (Angela Driskell)

What makes “abundance of caution” unsettling, though, is the uncertainty it usually portends. Practice is likely to resume again, though the results of Friday’s tests will govern the exact date. It's premature to label a few self-imposed (we think) days off amid the campus’ trouble as the first sign of the downfall of Notre Dame’s season, but it’s impossible to say it 100 percent won’t snowball to such an outcome either. Football, so far, has done its part in showing restraint and discipline. The team’s most recent test results, released Thursday, revealed 5 positives out of 232 tests. That’s an encouraging 2.1 percent positivity rate, and the team’s 98.9 rate since June 18 has held steady amid chaos, though it’s worth noting the possible exaggeration of the first number after doubling negative cases in such a short time span. Even if taken as five out of 116 (the entire roster size), the football team owns a much better positivity rate than the general campus population’s frightening 18.7 from Monday through Thursday. Before university president Fr. John Jenkins announced the changes Tuesday, he revealed his initial reaction to rising cases was to send students home. He chose not to, at the advice of St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Mark Fox. But his reversal was more kicking the can down the road than it was digging in and remaining steadfast on executing his plan for the fall semester, which began cracking barely a week in. The school said football and other sports, meanwhile, are allowed to continue practicing. After a discussion with Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, Yahoo! Sports Pete Thamel reported Notre Dame paused practices to “address team questions related to the school’s decision to move all classes on-line for two weeks. Swarbrick said there were logistical questions to be resolved.”