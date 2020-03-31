Ex-Notre Dame TE Kyle Rudolph Starts ‘Meal Plan’ Food Drive Program
One former Notre Dame tight end and current NFL player has found a new activity to fill his down time, and it’ll reach thousands of people in his community.
Minnesota Vikings and ex-Irish tight end Kyle Rudolph and his wife, Jordan, made a donation that will provide 82,000 meals to Minnesotans who are feeling severe impacts from the coronavirus outbreak.
“There’s a lot of families who are going without meals because mom and/or dad aren’t able to work right now … so we wanted to do something here for the families in our community that we know are being directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rudolph told Vikings.com. “What better way than to kick it off with 82,000 meals? We kind of like the number 82 in our house, so we thought that would be a great way to get this started, with a goal of much more.”
All told, the Rudolphs said they want to raise $200,000 for Second Harvest Heartland, the local non-profit they partnered with for their donation. The end goal is to provide 600,000 meals. The campaign is called Rudy’s Meal Plan.
In his ninth season in the NFL this past fall, Rudolph caught 39 passes for 367 yards and six touchdowns.
