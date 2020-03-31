One former Notre Dame tight end and current NFL player has found a new activity to fill his down time, and it’ll reach thousands of people in his community. Minnesota Vikings and ex-Irish tight end Kyle Rudolph and his wife, Jordan, made a donation that will provide 82,000 meals to Minnesotans who are feeling severe impacts from the coronavirus outbreak.

Rudolph wants to provide 82,000 meals for Minnesotans impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. (Brett Duke/AP)

“There’s a lot of families who are going without meals because mom and/or dad aren’t able to work right now … so we wanted to do something here for the families in our community that we know are being directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rudolph told Vikings.com. “What better way than to kick it off with 82,000 meals? We kind of like the number 82 in our house, so we thought that would be a great way to get this started, with a goal of much more.”