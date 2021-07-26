Everything Is On The Table For Michael Mayer's Sophomore Encore

Editor's Note: This story ran in the Blue & Gold Illustrated 2021 Football Preview magazine. Order the magazine here.

Tommy Rees, despite his relative inexperience in the coaching profession, already has a deep understanding of how to make an offense function when its best receiver is a tight end.

Back when Notre Dame’s second-year offensive coordinator was a Fighting Irish quarterback in the early 2010s, the passing attack often featured tight end Tyler Eifert. In 2012, Rees’ junior year, Eifert posted a team-best 685 receiving yards and tied for the lead in catches with 50. The season before, Rees was the primary quarterback when Eifert led all Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) tight ends with 63 catches and 803 yards.

The schematic philosophies that put Eifert in position to produce are relevant to Rees this year. Notre Dame has another unicorn tight end in sophomore Michael Mayer, who just might be its best matchup problem and go-to receiver in 2021.