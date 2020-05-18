Notre Dame is in the middle of its best run since Lou Holtz left in the 1990s. The Irish are 33-6 since 2017 with a College Football Playoff appearance and have posted four 10-win seasons since 2015. Brian Kelly has overseen it all. With two 12-0 regular seasons, he has come the closest to reaching Notre Dame’s national title goals of any Holtz successor.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg ranked Kelly as the 13th-best college football coaching hire of the last 25 years. (Bill Panzica)

For that, he has found a spot on ESPN college football reporter Adam Rittenberg’s 25 best college football coaching hires of the last 25 years. Rittenberg ranks Kelly has the 13th-best coaching hire since 1995. The rankings weighs success at the program combined with the situation the coach inherited. On the former, here’s what Rittenberg wrote. “The team's flops in the BCS title game (2012 season) and CFP (2018 season) shouldn't minimize Kelly guiding the Irish to five 10-win seasons, six top-20 finishes and 9.2 wins per season with only one year of less than eight victories. After the one disastrous season (4-8 in 2016), Kelly made important changes to the staff and how he runs the program. “Since 2017, Notre Dame ranks sixth nationally in winning percentage (.846). A two-time AP national coach of the year, Kelly doesn't dance around Notre Dame’s national championship ambitions and knows there’s work to do there. But he has put the program in position to challenge the nation’s best.”