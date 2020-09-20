Maybe you didn’t foresee a game where Notre Dame cleared the 51-point over/under all by itself and pantsed its opponent before a bead of sweat could even form. But, assuredly, you imagined a never-in-doubt victory and nothing like a 2011 South Florida redux. Because it’s what you’ve come to expect in these games.

Notre Dame has spent the last three-plus seasons dismantling the opponents it is supposed to beat without much trouble, further distancing itself from those annoying early 2010s losses or Houdini acts in games where it was a prohibitive favorite. Saturday’s 52-0 dismantling of South Florida was the 26th straight Notre Dame win over an unranked team, the second-longest active streak in the country behind only Alabama. It was their 20th straight home victory.

Take a moment to contrast this day with Sept. 3, 2011, when Notre Dame doubled USF’s yardage but still lost to a Bulls team that went 5-7 and won a singular conference game in the old Big East. In a game where Notre Dame was seen as an 18-wheeler and USF a sedan, the Irish drove off the road instead of barreling through something inferiorly built.