The past few months have been tough on CJ Williams’ plans for 2020.

The elite class of 2022 wide receiver from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei had visits scheduled to see Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, Texas A&M and Stanford in March and April.

Those visits were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, plus his junior season in California has been pushed back to the spring.

“The visits being cancelled was a letdown for sure,” Williams said. “I’m not really upset about the situation. I really feel bad for the guys who needed the camps to get recruited.

“I’m definitely going to take a majority of those visits and will probably add a couple more next summer prior to my senior season.”