Elite WR CJ Williams On Why Notre Dame Is A Top Contender

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei class of 2022 wide receiver CJ Williams has had to shuffle around his official visit schedule.

At first, he planned to take four or five official visits in June, but his track schedule made him cancel some trips. Notre Dame (June 25-27) was going to be his lone official for June, until a track meet was cancelled, which allows him to see Texas (June 18-20).

As of now, those are the only two official visits he has locked in, but the nation’s No. 3 wide receiver and No. 27 overall player will be taking unofficial visits to in-state schools. USC is on his calendar for Wednesday, June 2, and Williams also is expected to see UCLA and Stanford at some point this month. Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State are official visit possibilities for the fall.