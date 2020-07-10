West Bloomfield (Mich.) High class of 2021 running back Donovan Edwards isn’t one for all of the recruiting attention. The elite prospect doesn’t do many interviews and isn’t all that active on social media either.

He’s more focused with his training — now with his high school team — and figuring out what school he wants to attend at the next level.

“I don't like to be bothered,” Edwards said. “I'm independent. But it's going alright. I got my ideas and a couple of schools. I want to win a state championship. That's my main goal.

“That's my only goal really. I’m not really worried about my decision. It could happen at any time.”