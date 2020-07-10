 Elite Running Back Donovan Edwards On The Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s Pitch To Him
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-10 08:57:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Elite RB Donovan Edwards On Notre Dame’s Pitch To Him

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High class of 2021 running back Donovan Edwards isn’t one for all of the recruiting attention. The elite prospect doesn’t do many interviews and isn’t all that active on social media either.

He’s more focused with his training — now with his high school team — and figuring out what school he wants to attend at the next level.

“I don't like to be bothered,” Edwards said. “I'm independent. But it's going alright. I got my ideas and a couple of schools. I want to win a state championship. That's my main goal.

“That's my only goal really. I’m not really worried about my decision. It could happen at any time.”

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High class of 2021 running back Donovan Edwards
Rivals rates Edwards as a four-star talent, the No. 4 prospect in Michigan, and the No. 2 running back and No. 61 overall player nationally. (Rivals.com)

Added Edwards: “Focus on the season then make [the decision] after. If it comes to December, it comes to December.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}