Elite DT Jason Moore on Notre Dame: ‘They’re one of my top schools’
Notre Dame offered Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic class of 2023 defensive tackle Jason Moore back in August of 2020, and defensive line coach Mike Elston has kept in very consistent contact over the past year and change.
DeMatha Catholic just had its bye week, and Moore could’ve visited a handful of different schools that he’s interested in. He chose to get up to Notre Dame’s campus for the first time and saw the Irish knock off North Carolina.
“The experience was great,” Moore said. “I finally got to get on campus and had a tour of what student-life is like. I saw the athletics buildings and met a lot of new people. It was just great overall.”
Rivals ranks Moore as the nation’s No. 32 prospect and No. 1 defensive tackle. He holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State and other powerhouse programs.
It’s no surprise that Notre Dame had its heavy-hitters talk plenty with Moore during the visit.
“I spent a lot of time with Coach Elston and Coach [Marcus] Freeman. I got to speak with Coach [Brian] Kelly,” Moore added. “The main message was life after football. There’s not a lot of schools in the country where you can get top-notch education and be challenged off the field, and on the field, you’re competing for a national championship every year.
“I got a great vibe from Coach Kelly when I spoke with him. He was really excited that I got to make it up there. My mother and I had great conversations with him talking to him about football and non-football stuff.”
Notre Dame Stadium was rocking when the Irish defeated the Tar Heels 44-34.
“The game was crazy,” Moore said. “The fans and the environment were crazy. I’ve never seen anything like the player walk. The light show had everyone hyped. It was really exciting.”
The 6-5, 260-pounder plans on narrowing down his list soon, and the Fighting Irish will certainly be on his top schools group.
“I’ve been waiting to get up there, and they’re one of my top schools for sure,” he said.
“I’m still trying to get up to a few more schools. Soon, I will be cutting my list down. I don’t know how many schools yet, but that’s coming soon too. I’m taking things slow.”
Moore plans to visit Michigan in November and wants to visit more schools after the season.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.