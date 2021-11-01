Elite DT Jason Moore on Notre Dame: ‘They’re one of my top schools’

Notre Dame offered Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic class of 2023 defensive tackle Jason Moore back in August of 2020, and defensive line coach Mike Elston has kept in very consistent contact over the past year and change. DeMatha Catholic just had its bye week, and Moore could’ve visited a handful of different schools that he’s interested in. He chose to get up to Notre Dame’s campus for the first time and saw the Irish knock off North Carolina. “The experience was great,” Moore said. “I finally got to get on campus and had a tour of what student-life is like. I saw the athletics buildings and met a lot of new people. It was just great overall.”

Rivals ranks Moore as the nation’s No. 32 prospect and No. 1 defensive tackle. He holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State and other powerhouse programs. It’s no surprise that Notre Dame had its heavy-hitters talk plenty with Moore during the visit. “I spent a lot of time with Coach Elston and Coach [Marcus] Freeman. I got to speak with Coach [Brian] Kelly,” Moore added. “The main message was life after football. There’s not a lot of schools in the country where you can get top-notch education and be challenged off the field, and on the field, you’re competing for a national championship every year. “I got a great vibe from Coach Kelly when I spoke with him. He was really excited that I got to make it up there. My mother and I had great conversations with him talking to him about football and non-football stuff.”