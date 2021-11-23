Elite defender Samuel M’Pemba updates Notre Dame, recruitment

On Oct. 26, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy class of 2023 athlete Samuel M’Pemba tweeted out the following: “Commitment coming soon ... Stay tuned.” “It’s coming up. It’s coming soon,” M’Pemba told BlueandGold.com. “I have a couple more schools to check out, and after that, I’ll make my decision. “A lot of coaches hit me up [about my tweet] because it was unexpected. A lot of people thought I’d commit later on.”

The Fighting Irish are in pursuit of four-star athlete Samuel M'Pemba (Blue & Gold)

“Soon” is a relative term. M’Pemba would like to make his pledge before the calendar flips to 2022, but he also wants to make more visits. Programs such as Alabama and Oklahoma are high on his list. He hasn’t visited either school though and would like to before making a decision. M’Pemba, who is a St. Louis native, is giving a look at Missouri and visited there this past weekend. Simply put, M’Pemba won’t rush his decision just for the sake of making a commitment. M’Pemba played exclusively tight end as a junior in 2021 but projects on the defensive side of the ball for college. If he chooses Notre Dame, it’s likely he’d play weak side defensive end, but with his twitchy athleticism, don’t rule out rover. “I like Notre Dame a lot,” M’Pemba said. “Coach [Mike] Elston is really cool, so is Coach [Brian] Kelly and Coach [Marcus] Freeman. When I went on my visit and watching their vyper position, I could see myself fitting there well. Coach Elston has put so many players into the league.” M’Pemba would like to get back to South Bend before he makes his final decision.