Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and wide receivers coach Del Alexander were in Los Angeles on Tuesday, stopping by the high schools of some of the Irish’s top targets on their 2021 recruiting board. They made a stop at Loyola High School, home of Ceyair Wright, a major cornerback target for Notre Dame. Alexander and Kelly also stopped at a nationally known powerhouse school to see a big time receiver.

Notre Dame visited Beaux Collins' school on Tuesday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Beaux Collins, who ranks as the nation's No. 22 prospect and No. 4 wide receiver, bumped into the two Notre Dame coaches on Tuesday, which was to the delight four-star prospect. Collins holds over 30 scholarship offers, and Notre Dame continues to be in the mix in his recruitment. He hasn't visited South Bend since last spring, but the Irish staff, led by Alexander, gets out to Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco High School often. "A guy from L.A., he's very relatable," said Collins. "He's cool with my dad. He's a great guy." Collins hasn't narrowed down his recruitment yet, but Notre Dame should make a top schools group whenever that time comes.