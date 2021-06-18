 Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Fighting Irish Host 2023 Four-Star Athlete Sonny Styles For Unofficial Visit
football

Elite ATH Sonny Styles’ Notre Dame Visit Had A Personalized Feel

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Sonny Styles had seen Notre Dame as a guest of his brother, Irish freshman receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr., on recruiting visits and at this year’s spring game.

Last weekend, though, was the first time he visited for his own recruitment purposes.

Styles, a 2023 four-star athlete from Pickerington (Ohio) Central High School, stopped by Notre Dame for an unofficial visit Saturday. It was his first time meeting defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. He had not seen head coach Brian Kelly in more than a year.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Alex “Sonny” Styles
Rivals ranks Styles as a four-star talent and the No. 26 overall player in the 2023 class. (Rivals.com)

“It was good to actually get on campus and talk to the coaches in person,” Styles said. “The biggest thing was they want to make sure this recruitment would be about me and not my brother. Of course, it’d be nice because my brother goes there, but if I were to go to Notre Dame, it wouldn’t be because he’s there. That was the biggest thing that stuck with me.”

