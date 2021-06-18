Elite ATH Sonny Styles’ Notre Dame Visit Had A Personalized Feel

Sonny Styles had seen Notre Dame as a guest of his brother, Irish freshman receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr., on recruiting visits and at this year’s spring game.

Last weekend, though, was the first time he visited for his own recruitment purposes.

Styles, a 2023 four-star athlete from Pickerington (Ohio) Central High School, stopped by Notre Dame for an unofficial visit Saturday. It was his first time meeting defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. He had not seen head coach Brian Kelly in more than a year.