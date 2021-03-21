Elite 2023 WR Visits South Bend: “I Feel Strong About Notre Dame”
The NCAA’s dead period due to the pandemic has been going on since last March, and there is optimism that recruiting visits will be able to open up this summer.
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy class of 2023 wide receiver Carnell Tate could’ve waited a while to take his first visit to Notre Dame and actually see the coaching staff in-person. But while he was in Chicago with family this weekend, Tate made it a priority to get over to South Bend for a self-guided tour. It was basically a pre-visit, if you will.
“I wanted to get a feel for the campus,” Tate explained. “It was a visit before I can actually take a visit with the coaches. It was for me to familiarize myself with campus.”
Tate was able to walk around campus and see some of landmarks, including Touchdown Jesus and the Golden Dome.
“It was more than I expected,” Tate said, reflecting on his time at Notre Dame. “It was cool and calm. It was nice. There were cool events around campus and a soccer game going on. The people there were nice. It was good vibes all over.”
Notre Dame offered Tate last September and has been consistently recruiting the top talent hard. Tate was one of the Irish’s first receiver offers in the rising junior class.
“Me, Coach [Tommy] Rees and Coach Del [Alexander] talk a lot,” Tate added. “We talk at least once a week. They’re family now; it’s not just a coaching staff. They’re family. We’ve built a great connection and we continue to build on it.”
The 6-2, 170-pounder spoke with Alexander, Rees and head coach Brian Kelly last Wednesday, which was the Irish’s “Pot of Gold” recruiting day. The staff offered around 30 new prospects and spoke to dozens of already offered 2023 targets, including Tate.
“Coach Kelly is a cool guy,” Tate said. “I got a good vibe from him.”
Tate is nearing 17 scholarship offers. It’s too early to project where exactly he’ll end up – considering that he won’t make a decision until after his junior season – but Notre Dame figured to be in the mix down to the end.
“I definitely feel strong about Notre Dame,” he said. “They’re at the top of my list along with some others. They’re recruiting me hard; they show me lots of love.”
Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State and West Virginia are a few of Tate’s early scholarship offers.
