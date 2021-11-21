Elite 2023 receiver stops by Notre Dame on Sunday

BlueandGold.com can confirm that Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy’s Carnell Tate, the nation’s No. 68 player and No. 8 wide receiver in the 2023 class, is visiting Notre Dame on Sunday. Tate has been a regular at Notre Dame this year, going back to the spring when he took a self-guided tour of campus. He visited three times in June, saw the Irish fall to Cincinnati Oct. 2 and is back on campus Nov. 21 – making it six times he’s been to South Bend to see Notre Dame. Tate’s Sunday visit follows a trip to Ohio State on Saturday where he saw the Buckeyes destroy Michigan State 56-7. The four-star recruit has offers from over 30 schools, but two appear to be in the best position: Ohio State and Notre Dame. He’s visited Columbus a handful of times too.

Carnell Tate is back in South Bend on Sunday, Nov. 21. (Blue & Gold)

Tate has a top-10 schools list of Ole Miss, Michigan, Texas, LSU, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Florida State, Illinois, Penn State and Ohio State. Tate’s original plan was to announce a commitment a school Oct. 8, but he no longer has a set decision date. He likely won’t make a pledge to a program until after taking his official visits in next spring, but only Tate knows exactly what he’ll end up doing. “I wanted to take all of my visits before I committed, so when I commit, I’m not hesitant,” he previously said. During Tate’s visit to Notre Dame Oct. 2, he spent a good amount of time with Detroit Martin Luther King’s Dante Moore, the nation’s No. 35 player and No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the 2023 class per Rivals. Moore and Tate have formed a close relationship and have been together on Notre Dame’s campus twice now.