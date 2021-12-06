Elite 2023 QB Nico Iamaleava raves about Notre Dame football

If Notre Dame was to make an outside hire for its new head coach after Brian Kelly bolted for LSU, then the Irish’s future recruiting board would’ve looked a lot different. Elevating Marcus Freeman to head coach and retaining Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator kept the Irish’s 2023 recruiting efforts intact. Notre Dame can continue to recruit a prospect such as Downey (Calif.) Warren’s Nico Iamaleava, the nation’s No. 4 pro-style quarterback and No. 43 overall player in the 2023 class, without a hitch. And that’s a good thing because the elite signal caller has high interest in Notre Dame. He visited Notre Dame for the Irish’s 27-13 win over Purdue in September and raved about every second of his trip.

Rivals rates Iamaleava as a four-star talent, the No. 3 player in California, and the No. 4 pro-style quarterback and No. 43 overall prospect in the 2023 class. (Chad Weaver Blue & Gold)

“I love Notre Dame,” Iamaleava stated. “When I went out there to see it, they had their green-out and the whole stadium was full. All you could see was green. The fans knew me and were chanting my name. It was amazing. I felt very at home. It was a great experience meeting Coach Rees, and I talk to him probably twice a week. We’ve built a great relationship. “I actually didn’t have an offer until I got out there. Coach Rees is a great, family-oriented guy. Notre Dame is a great place. I just felt it. Man, it was a great experience. They treated us like family. When you get treated like family, you can’t complain about anything.” The football side of Notre Dame sticks out to Iamaleava, and so does the academics that the university offers. “Without football, it’s a great school,” the 6-6, 205-pounder said. “When you get out of school, Notre Dame puts you in a great spot to be successful in life. It’s a big thing to say you graduated from Notre Dame. I had an overall great time there.”