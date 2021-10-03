 Elite 2023 QB Dante Moore recaps third visit to Notre Dame | Fighting Irish football
Elite 2023 QB Dante Moore recaps third visit to Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer

Detroit Martin Luther King class of 2023 quarterback Dante Moore hasn’t announced any top schools. In interviews with the media, he doesn’t reveal who he’s favoring the most either. He’s playing his recruitment close to his vest.

However, by his actions, it’s clear that Notre Dame is a top contender for the nation’s No. 35 player and No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the 2023 cycle. He visited campus at the end of June and July, and Moore’s third trip to Notre Dame was on Saturday for the Cincinnati game.

Notre Dame lost 24-13, but Moore’s first game experience in South Bend was a success.

Four-star quarterback Dante Moore
The Rivals100 passer experienced his first game day experience in South Bend. What did he think? (Blue & Gold)

“The environment was great,” Moore told BlueandGold.com. “There was a lot of loyal fans up there, and their student section was unbelievable.”

