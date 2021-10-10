Elite 2023 DL schedules Notre Dame visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
One of defensive line coach Mike Elston's top targets in the 2023 class will visit Notre Dame at the end of the month, and BlueandGold.com has the scoop.
Click here to read.
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.