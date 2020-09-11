It seems that the Notre Dame staff is entering the 2023 recruiting cycle with a strategy: land multiple top-notch defensive ends. Of the nine offers issued so far, five of them have been to defensive ends. Jason Moore out of Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha is one of the latest to receive a Notre Dame offer, as the staff has gotten its foot in the door early with this 2023 talent. “Getting the Notre Dame offer is a really big deal,” Moore told BlueandGold.com. “I was really excited, Notre Dame is a big-time school.”

Jason Moore attends a school that has been friendly to Notre Dame athletics. (Rivals.com)

The Irish are not the only big-time school to offer Moore, as the sophomore holds an offer sheet that anyone would be proud of, regardless of age. As it stands, the Maryland product has offers from Alabama, Michigan, LSU, Penn State, Florida and more. “I didn't really expect all of this to happen this fast,” Moore explained. “I feel really blessed and thankful for the opportunities these schools are giving me.” While Moore is a standout basketball player at DeMatha as well, all of his offers have come for him to play on the gridiron. The 6-6, 270-pounder is a force to be reckoned with in both sports as he is bigger, faster, and stronger than just about everyone he comes up against. “All of my offers for now are just for football,” Moore said. “Football is what I am going to focus on, but I like basketball too.” DeMatha has served as a tremendous pipeline to the Notre Dame men’s basketball team. Former players such as Adrian Dantley, Jerian Grant, DJ Harvey, and Bob Whitmore all played their high school basketball at the Maryland prep school. Head coach Mike Brey and assistant coach Rod Balanis also attended DeMatha.