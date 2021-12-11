Elite 2023 CB Justyn Rhett commits to Notre Dame football

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman class of 2023 cornerback Justyn Rhett announced his commitment to Notre Dame Dec. 11, choosing the Fighting Irish over finalists Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee. “I chose Notre Dame because ever since the first time I visited, I felt like it was a special place,” Rhett told BlueandGold.com before making his decision public. “As I was narrowing my schools down, I figured that this was the best choice for me and option for me to go.” Rhett participated in Notre Dame’s Irish Invasion camp June 6 and ran a 4.43 40-yard dash. He received an offer from the Fighting Irish and Notre Dame instantly jumped to the top of his list. He built a strong relationship with Irish cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman in the following months. The 6-0, 189-pound four-star prospect called Mickens to inform him of his commitment.

“He was in the room with Coach Freeman and Coach [Chris] O’Leary,” Rhett recalled. “They were all hyped up, and we were talking about the process of how this was all going to go down. I didn’t know that they were all together, so that was a really cool experience.” If Freeman wasn’t hired to replace Brian Kelly, who left his post as Notre Dame’s head coach for LSU, then who knows where Rhett’s recruitment would stand right now. A new Notre Dame staff would’ve had to start over from square one with Rhett. “It’s a big impact,” Rhett said of Freeman staying at Notre Dame. “Coach Freeman and Coach Mickens were the two who recruited me to the school. I feel very strongly with Coach Freeman being the head coach. I really like that. “We talk weekly. It’s always a good connection with them.” Rhett visited Notre Dame for a second time Oct. 23 when the Irish knocked off USC 31-16. It was at that point Rhett knew he wanted to end up choosing the Fighting Irish. “At first, I had a strong feeling, but then I didn’t pay much attention to committing because I figured I wouldn’t commit until later, probably my senior year,” Rhett explained. “But as I was looking around [at other schools], it just felt right with Notre Dame — nothing else compared.” In six games as a junior, Rhett recorded 14 tackles and broke up three passes in helping lead Bishop Gorman to a Nevada Class 5A state championship.

“As a corner, I’m very physical, play good in man coverage and I can play zone as well,” Rhett said. “I can fit in great with their defense.” While Rhett is looking forward to playing in Freeman’s defensive scheme, it wasn’t a deciding factor. “That helped, too, but Notre Dame didn’t need all of that for them to get me,” he said. “I liked everything else about them already — the coaching staff, the school, the campus. I liked the whole vibe when I was there.” Rhett’s defensive backs coach at Bishop Gorman is Nicco Fertitta, who played safety and primarily on special teams for the Irish from 2015-18. Rhett has had many conversations with Fertitta about what Notre Dame can offer him on and off the field. “He was very surprised and excited,” Rhett said of Fertitta regarding his commitment to Notre Dame. “He had a feeling that I was going to go there, but not this soon.” Rhett’s father, Troy, was a cornerback for Albany, an FCS program in New York, from 1995-99. He couldn’t be more excited about his son’s commitment to Notre Dame. “I know that football only lasts but so long; it’s about after football,” the elder Rhett said. “I’m more concerned about building character in him that will last him the rest of his life. The football part is obviously very important but building character for Justyn is very important to me, and something that Notre Dame offers is the best of both worlds.”